Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $87.29 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $87.29 million and $9.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,387.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008660 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00041995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022765 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00236341 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02714857 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,086,324.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.