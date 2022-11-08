Status Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $99.13 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,555.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008608 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004827 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00251041 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02857299 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,716,932.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

