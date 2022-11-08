Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $88.77 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,053.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00336147 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020533 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00121321 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00735679 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00574313 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000925 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00226942 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
