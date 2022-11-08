Stephens Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $30.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

QTWO stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $90.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Q2 by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

