Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 688.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $63.18.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 66.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

