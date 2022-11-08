Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 688.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $63.18.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
