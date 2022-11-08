Steven B. Tanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,594,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.92. 603,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $21.79.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,308,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,501,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after buying an additional 293,071 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,913,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 946,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.