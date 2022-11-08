Steven P. Richardson Buys 1,975 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,453.39.

Parkland Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PKI stock traded down C$0.51 on Monday, hitting C$25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 877,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,535. Parkland Co. has a 52-week low of C$25.11 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.31.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.7999997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parkland

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. CIBC cut their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Parkland from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.80.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

