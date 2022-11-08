Steven P. Richardson Buys 1,975 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,453.39.
Parkland Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of PKI stock traded down C$0.51 on Monday, hitting C$25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 877,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,535. Parkland Co. has a 52-week low of C$25.11 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.31.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.7999997 earnings per share for the current year.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
