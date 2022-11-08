Stifel Nicolaus Trims Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Target Price to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

SCCAF remained flat at $16.34 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 388. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

