Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lordstown Motors Call Options (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

Lordstown Motors stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 601,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $413.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lordstown Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

