StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 46.08% and a negative return on equity of 67.00%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

