StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

WHLM stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.59. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

