StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 2.3 %

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.