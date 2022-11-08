StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

