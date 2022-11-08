StockNews.com Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Sell

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,238. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $411.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.13.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

