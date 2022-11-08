StormX (STMX) Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One StormX token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $65.54 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StormX has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00580199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,863.59 or 0.30221646 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000332 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.