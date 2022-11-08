Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Lifted to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSYS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

SSYS stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $774.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Stratasys by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

