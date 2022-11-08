Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 551.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter.

HNDL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 165,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,754. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

