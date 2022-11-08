Streakk (STKK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $642,762.00

Streakk (STKK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $642,762.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $293.44 or 0.01497438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00584984 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,996.45 or 0.30470862 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 280.446229 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $622,441.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.