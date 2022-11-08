Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0316 on Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

