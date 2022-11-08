Strike (STRK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.11 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $14.55 or 0.00073776 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $49.95 million and $3.11 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00590228 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,058.47 or 0.30744012 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,431,640 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

