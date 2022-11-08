Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 63,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Stryker by 882.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.46 and its 200-day moving average is $216.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.