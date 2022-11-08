Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $294,352.62 and approximately $45.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,297.75 or 1.00039012 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00041975 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00237506 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00069873 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $72.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.