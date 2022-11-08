Substratum (SUB) Trading 15.2% Lower This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $274,829.77 and approximately $76.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

