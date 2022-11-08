Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Position Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Summit Financial Group worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.38. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMMF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

