Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is Vision Capital Corp’s Largest Position

Vision Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 9.9% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $42,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average is $154.38. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

