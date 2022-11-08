Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SUGet Rating) (TSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.90.

A number of research firms have commented on SU. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

