Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.90.
A number of research firms have commented on SU. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
