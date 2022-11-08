Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 71,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,776,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

Sunrun Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.

Insider Activity

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $50,532,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,327 shares of company stock worth $8,832,106 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,588 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 135.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,035 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,248,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,281,000 after buying an additional 1,082,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

