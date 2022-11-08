SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $1.39 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $176.53 million and approximately $331.96 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00007585 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00569408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.78 or 0.29659562 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

