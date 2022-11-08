SVB Leerink Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $145.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $204.93 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 475,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,597,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

