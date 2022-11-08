Sweat Economy Price Reaches $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $54.49 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,715,249,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,245,832,662 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

