Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance
Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $548.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.60 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.