Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $548.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.60 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Several research firms have commented on SWMAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

(Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.