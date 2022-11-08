Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 241,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 606,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.