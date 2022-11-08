Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE SNV opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

