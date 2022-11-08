Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 275.00% from the stock's current price.

TBLA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Taboola.com stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $374.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.20. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. Analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 483,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 133.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

