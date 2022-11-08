Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

