Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

