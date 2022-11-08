Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $130.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.