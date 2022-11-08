Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Down 10.9%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 904,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 905,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talon Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The company has a market cap of C$372.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

