Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Taseko Mines Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TGB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. 1,658,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.65 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
