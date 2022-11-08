TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BTIG Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of TASK stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 63,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,007. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.95. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 232.9% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 166,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

