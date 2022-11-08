TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BTIG Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of TASK stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 63,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,007. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.95. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 232.9% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 166,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
