TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $18.20. TaskUs shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 29,988 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TASK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.
TaskUs Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in TaskUs by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 166,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,501 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
