TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $18.20. TaskUs shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 29,988 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TASK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

TaskUs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in TaskUs by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 166,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,501 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

