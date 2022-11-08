Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $82.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.