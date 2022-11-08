Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.