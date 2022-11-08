TD Securities Increases BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$64.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.18.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.67 on Friday. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BCE by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

