TD Securities Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $40.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. 27,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,055. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $7,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,921,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 961,000 shares of company stock worth $32,575,500. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,547,000 after buying an additional 192,221 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,932,000 after buying an additional 38,611 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,214,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 793,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,451,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

