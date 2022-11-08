Teekay (NYSE:TK) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Teekay (NYSE:TKGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Teekay Stock Performance

Teekay stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Teekay has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. State Street Corp increased its position in Teekay by 97.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,311 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 116,119 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

