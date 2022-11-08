Teekay (NYSE:TK) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Performance

Teekay stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Teekay has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Teekay Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. State Street Corp increased its position in Teekay by 97.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,311 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 116,119 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.