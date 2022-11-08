Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Teekay Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 104.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

