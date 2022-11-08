Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Teekay Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Teekay has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $455.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80.
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
