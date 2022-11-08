Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Teekay has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $455.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 97.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,311 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter worth $664,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter worth $595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 232.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 116,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

