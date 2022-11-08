Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

TNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of TNK stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 450,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.09. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.