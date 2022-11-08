Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

